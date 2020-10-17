Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The African Champions League trophy

Egyptian giants Al Ahly secured a big advantage over Wydad Casablanca in the African Champions League semi-final on Saturday with a 2-0 win in the first leg in Morocco.

Ahly stunned the hosts with a goal after just four minutes in Casablanca when Magdy Afsha pounced on a defensive slip to put his side ahead.

Wydad missed a good chance to equalise when they were awarded a spot-kick just before the break only for Badie Aouk's tame shot to be saved by Ahly keeper Mohamed El-Shennawy.

The visitors then doubled their lead in the second half with experienced Tunisia international Ali Maaloul scoring from the penalty spot.

Ahly, who have won the title a record eight times, are now in a strong position to reach the final going into the second leg in Alexandria next weekend.

Pitso Mosimane took charge of Al Ahly at the start of the month, fresh from guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to the league title in South Africa.

This was the first major test for Ahly's new coach Pitso Mosimane after two victories and a draw in the Egyptian Premier League since he replaced Swiss Rene Weiler at the helm.

The first leg of the other semi-final is also being played in Casablanca on Sunday between newly crowned Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca and Zamalek of Egypt.