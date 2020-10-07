The key African football transfers

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen joined Italian side Napoli from Lille

The transfer window for the major European leagues to sign new players closed at 2200GMT on 5 October.

Premier League clubs can still trade only with clubs in the lower tiers of English football until 1600GMT on 16 October.

Russian clubs can sign players until 17 October while those in Portugal have until 25 October.

The key moves

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's move to Arsenal was something of a surprise but is the most notable African transfer as the summer window closed. Atletico Madrid did not want the 27-year-old to leave but Arsenal met the buyout clause, paying $59m.

Manchester United signed five players on deadline day including two youngsters born in Africa. They paid $35m for 18-year-old Ivorian winger Amad Diallo who will join in January from Atalanta.

Choupo-Moting scored 10 goals for PSG, including the winner in last season's Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta

They also laid out more than $4m for 16-year-old Kinshasa-born Willy Kambwala from Sochaux. The defender, who will join United's academy, is eligible to play for DR Congo but has already captained France's under-17 team.

Deadline day also saw Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leave Paris St-Germain for Bayern Munich as back-up for Robert Lewandowski. The Bundesliga is a familiar territory for the 31-year-old, having swapped Schalke for Stoke only three years ago.

He is joined at the German champions by Bouna Sarr from Marseille. The 28-year-old has turned down offers to represent Senegal and Guinea, for which he is eligible through his father and mother respectively, to play for France, but is yet to feature for the country of birth.

Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy has already been in action for his new club Chelsea

Earlier in the window the biggest move saw Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen move from French side Lille to Napoli, for what some media reported was a record amount for an African player of $95m.

Chelsea spent $250m dollars on new players in the window which included Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes for $29m with the 28-year-old will provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues had also acquired the services of Morroco's attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

Another Moroccan on the move was 21-year-old Achraf Hakimi as he joined Inter Milan from Real Madrid after two impressive seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta left Aston Villa only nine months after joining the premier league side from Genk in January. The 27-year-old joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong joined recently relegated Watford from Udinese for undisclosed fee.

Salomon Kalou won the English Premier League title with Chelsea and helped Ivory Coast to win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations

Former Ivory Coast and Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou joined Brazilian top flight club Botafogo in July after he left Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin where he spent six seasons.

Former Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is now with Serie B side Monza on a free transfer after leaving Fiorentina.

Nigeria's former Chelsea player Ola Aina is on a season loan to Fulham from Torino, while former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has returned to England on a free transfer to Stoke, from Fenerbahce.

Southampton acquired the services of Ghanaian centre back Mohamed Salisu from Spanish side Valladolid for $14m.