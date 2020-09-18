Moses Simon: Fear of 'showing off' makes players afraid to help

Simon (left) has 33 caps for Nigeria

Nigeria international Moses Simon has called on his fellow footballers to shun a fear of being seen as "showing off" and extend helping hands to their communities in Africa as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe.

Forward Simon, who plays in France for Ligue 1 side Nantes, has funded the construction of water pumps in his village, Obagaji Agatu, in Benue state.

The community has never before had any sort of running water, and has had to depend on a stream for portable water.

A lot of sports stars have stepped in to ease the impact of the coronavirus on millions around the globe but Simon feels most African stars have avoided making kind gestures for fear of how it looks.

"The community may feel you are being arrogant and only using the favour as a way of showing off your wealth. This is why most African players are scared," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"This is not about Nigeria, it's Africa as a whole. This is the problem most African players are facing".

'They are dying'

Simon was born and bred in Kaduna state in the northern part of Nigeria, and so was unaware of the lack of water in his village, Obagaji Agatu.

His elder brother, who travelled to the village, brought the situation to his notice.

"My elder brother told me about the situation in the community. He and my father went on a visit to the community and noticed that they get their water from the stream.

"During the dry season the people have problems because the stream is dry. My family visited during this period and had to purchase water from a distant town.

"I felt sad when I was told of the situation. The politicians chose not to help.

"I was happy to assist because the people deserve to have access to good life".

The head of the Obagaji Agatu community, James Ucheche, said he was grateful to Simon.

"Long before now, we did not have drinking water - the only source of portable water was rainwater.

"Simon has provided three boreholes for us. He is not in the community and not benefitting from it, but he chose to use his money to do this for the community."

Many people living in villages in Africa do not have access to some of the most basic necessities for life, and Moses believes footballers, who make good earnings off football, should make a positive impact in their respective communities.

"African players who refuse to help are also not helping matters - because the people need you," he said.

"They are dying. You just need to assist them and believe nothing will happen to you. I believe in one thing: when you give, you gain a reward from God".