Wayde van Niekerk clocked 45.58 seconds on his international return from injury

South Africa's Olympic 400 metre champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk returned from injury with an impressive win.

He won over one lap at a meeting in Switzerland in what was his first competitive race outside South Africa since winning at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

"Back at it! Forgot how to race for a moment, but it's lovely being back on track," he posted on social media.

"Appreciate all the love #quietstorm."

His career has been blighted by injuries since October 2017 when he suffered his initial setback by rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while playing in a charity touch rugby match in Cape Town.

After surgery on his knee and recovering he had hoped to defend his world title in Doha last year but another knee injury saw him put his return on hold rather than risk further problems.

In February van Niekerk won a university-level 100m on a grass track in Bloemfontein.

His planned international comeback in August in Italy was disrupted when he returned what proved to be a false-positive test for the coronavirus.

On his return in Switzerland on Tuesday he ran 45.58 seconds, a modest time compared to his world record of 43.03 seconds.

In April, he told the Olympic Channel that his goal is to lower his world record under 43 seconds.

"I am hungrier than before," he said.

"I still believe I can go sub-43. I can go way better than what I have in 100m and 200m, that's where my mind was before the injury and that's where my mind is at for the future."