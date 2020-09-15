New Libya coach determined despite obstacles

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ali Al Margini has twice been assistant Libya national team coach

The new coach of the Libyan national team, Ali El Margini, is confident he can be successful despite the ongoing problems in the country.

He replaces Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti who left earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began.

El Margini, who was Benzarti's assistant, will prepare the team for November's resumption of 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

As well as the global Covid-19 pandemic problems this year, the political unrest in Libya means competitive club football has become erratic in the country in recent years.

"I am optimistic despite the conditions that Libyan football is going through," El Margini insisted.

"We have a group of players who are active outside Libya in large leagues and will help achieve the goal with their other colleagues, which is to reach the Africa Cup of Nations 2022."

His next qualifiers are home and away ties against Equatorial Guinea in November.

The 'home' leg will be played in the Tunisian capital Tunis as Libya are unable to host matches at the moment due to the political instability.

Libya are currently second in Group J with three points, after playing two games, losing in the first to Tunisia 4-1 before then beating Tanzania 2-1.

He will get a chance to look at how well 23 local players are coping without football next with a training camp in the Libyan city of Zuwara.

The federation is also hoping to organise some friendlies with clubs in Tunisia as part of the preparations.

El Margini, who was also assistant national coach in 2014 under Abdel Hafeez Erbish, will then name a squad including overseas players for November's qualifiers.