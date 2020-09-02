Autopsy ordered for former Nigeria U20 goalkeeper

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Felagha had moved into coaching at an early age after his career was cut short by injury

An autopsy has been ordered following the death of former Nigeria goalkeeper John Felagha in Senegal at the age of 26.

Felagha, a goalkeeper-coach at the Doha-owned football academy, died on 31 August. But there is currently no explanation for his sudden death.

Aspire Academy have now told BBC Sport Africa that he was found on the floor of his room. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts administered on him failed and he was pronounced dead on the spot.

“His teammates found him on the floor of his room," said Sam Ahmedu, director of the academy in Nigeria.

John Felagha in action for Belgian side KAS Eupen in 2013

"He collapsed and so it could be related to heart issues. But we are waiting for the autopsy result,"

Felagha was a member of the Nigerian Golden Eaglets team that reached the final of the Fifa U-17 World Cup in 2009.

The Bayelsa-born shot stopper was also a part of the Nigerian team to the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in 2013.

He joined Belgian side KAC Eupen in 2013. After a long-term injury, he joined Aspire Football Dreams as a goalkeeper-coach, same academy where he was first discovered in 2008.

“For a young boy to pass at 26, is very sad," Ahmedu added.

"The academy is deeply saddened by this loss. We will continue to remember him”.