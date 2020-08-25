Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Guinean club Horoya are due to travel to Morocco for the Confederation Cup semi-finals

Guinean football club Horoya says it is still trying to rearrange its trip to Morocco despite the return of a the players' and coaches' passports.

"We are looking at different routes to get to Morocco but it is not straightforward," the club's president Soufiane Souare told BBC Sport Africa.

Horoya had been due to fly to Morocco on 24 August to prepare for their Confederation Cup semi-final.

Those plans had to be put on hold when bag containing the passports went missing last week from an unlocked car, belonging to a club official, in Conakry.

On Sunday the club announced the passports had been returned but did not say if the promised reward had been paid.

Rearranging their plans have been complicated by recent spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases in some Moroccan cities that has led to the government imposing restrictions in Marrakesh and Casablanca.

Horoya are set to play Egyptian club Pyramids on 22 September in Casablanca in a one-off semi-final game in the second-tier African club competition.

The semi-finals have all been moved to Morocco due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

The winner will face one of two Moroccan sides in the final as Renaissance Berkane face Hassania Agadir play in the other semi-final.

Rabat will host the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 27 September with all matches played behind closed doors.