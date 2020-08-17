Guinea's Horoya offer reward for 'lost' passports

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Guinean club Horoya are due to travel to Morocco for the Confederation Cup semi-finals

Guinean football club Horoya are offering a reward for the safe return of a bag that had all the players' and coaches' passports in it.

The bag was left in an unlocked car in Conakry by a club official when it went missing.

Horoya are due to fly to Morocco on 24 August to take prepare for their Confederation Cup semi-final.

The official had all the passports as he was finalising the team's travel plans for the trip to Morocco.

Horoya are set to play Egyptian club Pyramids on 22 September in a one-off semi-final game in the second-tier African club competition.

The semi-finals have all been moved to Morocco due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

The winner will face one of two Moroccan sides in the final as Renaissance Berkane face Hassania Agadir play in the other semi-final.

Rabat will host the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 27 September with all matches played behind closed doors.