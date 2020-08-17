DR Congo-born Didier Mbenga (left) won two NBA titles alongside the late Kobe Bryant at the LA Lakers

In 2009 Didier ‘DJ’ Mbenga became the first DR Congo-born player to win an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers with a victory over the Orlando Magic.

A year later he did it again this time beating the Boston Celtics, both wins were alongside his friend the late Kobe Bryant the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in both finals, who gave Mbenga the nickname ‘Congo Cash’.

The 39-year-old former champion is excited by what the Africa-born players can offer in this year's play-offs.

"This is history because for it’s the first time we have so many Africans in the play-offs. I am so excited," Mbenga, who played for Belgium, told BBC Sport Africa.

"I'm looking forward to see them playing at the highest level possible and destroy everybody around them. I’ll be texting that to all of them."

This year's play-offs will feature six players born in Africa, with three of those expected to be regulars players for their teams.

Two of those hail from Cameroon, and are both 26-years-old with, Joel Embiid at the Philadelphia 76ers and Pascal Siakam playing for the defending champions the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors also have Serge Ibaka, 30, who was born in Congo-Brazzaville and played for Spain internationally, on their roster.

While Sudan-born Bol Bol, 20, son of the late NBA player Manut Bol, plays for the Denver Nuggets, Egyptian Abdel Nader, 26, features for Oklahoma City Thunder and Senegalese Tacko Fall, 24, is with the Boston Celtics.

Senegalese basketball fans will also be looking out for Georges Niang at Utah Jazz, whose father was born and raised in Senegal.

2020 NBA Play-offs Western Conference Los Angeles Lakers (1) v Portland Trail Blazers (8) Los Angeles Clippers (2) v Dallas Mavericks (7) Denver Nuggets (3) v Utah Jazz (6) Houston Rockets (4) v Oklahoma City Thunder (5) Eastern Conference Milwaukee Bucks (1) v Orlando Magic (8) Toronto Raptors (2) v Brooklyn Nets (7) Boston Celtics (3) v Philadelphia 76ers (6) Indiana Pacers (4) v Miami Heat (5) Conference semi-finals start on 31 August, Conference finals on 15 September and NBA Finals on 30 September

Only one Africa-born player has won MVP titles in the NBA and that was Hakeem Olajuwon, who hailed from Nigeria but won Olympic gold with the United States in 1996.

Olajuwon, whose nickname was The Dream, was named MVP for the 1994 regular season and then took the accolade for the NBA Finals in both 1994 and 1995.

Mbenga, who played for the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Hornets, is hoping for a new era in the league for African players.

"I want the experts to talk about Joel Embiid (of Philadelphia Sixers) as the best ‘Big Man in the league’ and ‘Best Defender’, I want him to dominate. I didn’t see the anger yet on his face," he said.

"Now is the best opportunity to show up for Africans and to show that Africa not only have talents but players who can make history also just like Hakeem, Mutombo or me.

"I want us to be more respected in the league as African players and they only way they will respect us it’s with the results. It’s time now for African players to step up and say that.

“They need to be 100% focused. Family, friends, all of these things try and ignore them because those things are going to distract you."

The play-offs usually begin in April but the coronavirus pandemic saw the season postponed on March 11.

It finally restarted without fans inside the NBA 'bubble' at Walt Disney World in Orlando at the end of last month, featuring 22 of the 30 franchises still in contention for a play-off place.

Those franchises have now been whittled down to 16. Here is what to look out for as they battle it out for a spot when the NBA Finals start on 30 September.

Mbenga on Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Cameroon-born Pascal Siakam has helped the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA play-offs for a third time

Embiid plays as a centre and this will be his third NBA playoff campaign.

"I see a talented guy who got skills and who can do some amazing stuff." Mbenga told BBC Sport Africa.

"He reminds me of Hakeem ‘The Dream’ Olajuwon so much and I know he can be better and become the next ‘The Dream’.

"But if you want to be the best, if you want to be the leader, you got to show it. You got to forget about yourself.

"It's all about your game. I expect Joel to play at the highest level possible.

"The players on the team have to do what he wants them to do just like they did with (Michael) Jordan, just like they did with Kobe, just like they do with LeBron. He has to show it and say 'It’s my team!'"

Mbenga on Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka, who was born in Congo-Brazzaville, won the 2019 NBA title alongside Cameroonian Pascal Siakam at the Toronto Raptors

Siakam is a power forward playing in his forth NBA playoff campaign

"One time, I was watching Toronto playing and I just texted Kobe to ask ‘What do you make of these guys?’

"Kobe called me later and said 'He (Siakam) got all on him to be where he wants to be. He just needs to bring that out. What people see is nothing yet.'

"I told Siakam at the last All-Star game - he replied 'Yes, yes, yes.' I told him 'Don’t say yes just do it!'

“Pascal and Joel are in the position where every player wants to be in their life - you own the team, the team just comes to you.

"You are the leader. When you’ve already been in a championship team, you know what it takes.

"Pascal has got to come out with the same mindset he had last year when he played the playoffs last year. He has to take more responsibilities."

Mbenga on Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors

Ibaka is a centre and is playing in his 10th NBA play-off campaign

"Serge is a veteran. He has been in the play-offs so many times. With the Lakers, we’ve played him in the playoffs (in 2010 as Mbenga's Lakers beat Ibaka's Oklahoma City Thunder 4-0 in the first round).

"He has been in multiple play-offs, in conference finals, he’s been a champion. He knows what it takes to win.

"If I were him and Pascal, they have to come together talking and bring us something like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker but ‘Made in Africa'."