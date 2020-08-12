Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

John Mikel Obi had been a key player Trabzonspor in Turkey before leaving in March

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi has left the door open to a return to English football.

The 33-year-old, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, is currently without a club having left Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

"Yes, there are interested clubs and England is a strong possibility and why not," Mikel told BBC Sport Africa.

"We are currently in talks with clubs and there is absolutely no hurry. I can only wait to see what happens."

He refused to confirm or deny media reports in England linking him with newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion and Championship side Stoke City.

Mikel, who captained his country to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has previously played in Norway and China, but achieved success in England with Chelsea.

The midfielder made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in an 11-year spell, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge in 2017.

He also won two league titles, three FA Cups and the Europa League in 2013.

Before a stint with Chinese side Tianjin TEDA and brief spell at Middlesbrough followed in the Championship during the 2018/19 campaign, featuring 19 times, scoring once.

Mikel won a total of 89 caps for Nigeria, playing for them in the past two World Cups and helping the Super Eagles win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, before announcing his retirement from international football last summer.

He was also one of Nigeria's three over-age players as the African side won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.