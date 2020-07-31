Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Stephen Tataw was captain of Cameroon as they reached the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy

Former Cameroon captain Stephen Tataw has died at the age of 57.

He was most famous for leading the Indomitable Lions to the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

That run included wins over Argentina, Romania and Colombia as Cameroon became the first African side to reach the last eight.

Four years later in the United States it was not such a fairytale as they were knocked out in the first round, including a 6-1 thrashing by Russia.

His club career saw him play for Cameroonian sides Tonnerre Yaounde and Olympic Mvolye.

He ended his playing time in Japan with Tosu Futures.

A cause of death has not yet been made public.