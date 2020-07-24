Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria's Josh Maja scored seven goals in 22 appearances for Bordeaux during the aborted 2019-20 Ligue 1 season

Josh Maja is determined to show at French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux that he fully deserves to play internationally for Nigeria.

There was an element of luck to the 21-year-old's first Super Eagles call-up to play Ukraine in September 2019.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr was faced with the issue of it being too late to get a visa to enter Ukraine for several of his players.

One of those who did not have such an issue was London-born Maja, who qualified for Nigeria through his parents.

He made his debut as a substitute in that game and is now determined to show he has the talent to play for the Super Eagles.

"Of course, playing in one of Europe's top five leagues and performing well will improve my chances [of international selection]," Maja told BBC Sport Africa.

"I've settled in well since I joined (from English club Sunderland in January 2019).

"I've adapted to the playing style and culture of the league and I'm hoping to play more games in the future. It's a great experience in a top league.

"The Nigerian team has always had quality, but now there are a lot of young talents playing, so the future is very bright for us.

"Hopefully the opportunity comes to play and help them make history."

Playing for Nigeria was a dream

Bordeaux's Josh Maja is eligible to play for England or Nigeria

The choice to play for Nigeria rather than try to represent England, the country of his birth, seems to have been an easy one.

"Playing on an international stage was a dream of mine. To represent my country and make my family proud," he insisted.

"I'm familiar with my roots. I went to Nigeria a few times when I was young, and in the next few years I'll be going again."

The promising young striker mentions that Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha was one of his idols growing up.

"Okocha was a big icon and an example to many players, even outside of Nigeria," says Maja.

"He had lots of qualities and performed well in the Premier League."

Indeed there seem to be some hints of this influence in Maja's game.

He often drops from his position as a striker into the attacking midfield positions where Okocha once wowed fans, linking up play before getting on the end of moves to score.

Maja can also finish with either foot as well as his head and has the ability to pass accurately over any distance.

He was philosophical about the cancellation of the French Ligue 1 due the global Covid-19 pandemic.

"The most important thing is everyone's health so if that is the decision they make then we must understand," he added.

"It affects everyone. We would love to have continued the season and push for the top places, but if everyone's health is at risk then it is not necessary.

"I think everyone would love to finish the season but it's not in our hands. The health and safety of everyone is the most important thing."