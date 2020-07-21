Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mustafa Kizza missed out on the Uganda squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt (Photos: Binary Sports Group)

Uganda's Mustafa Kizza says he is extremely thrilled at the thought of playing under his childhood idol Thierry Henry at Montreal Impact.

The 20-year-old signed his two-year deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side on Monday with the contract starting on 12 August.

However due to the Covid-19 pandemic he will remain with his current club Kampala City Council Authority in the Uganda top league until December.

"Everybody I grew up with adored Thierry Henry and he was a role model to many young players," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"I was old enough to understand football and I can vividly remember him scoring nice goals for Arsenal"

"I am so happy for the opportunity to play under a great legend like Thierry henry and that is a great motivation for me to become the best I can in football because I will learn a lot from him."

Henry enjoyed a trophy-laden career winning titles in France with Monaco, in England with Arsenal and in Spain with Barcelona.

At international level he won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship two years later.

The team, based in Canada, added that he could join the side earlier if the Covid-19 situation improves.

Kizza is also confident that he will be able to cope with not only the harsh winter weather in Canada but also the fact that French is the first-choice language in Montreal and the province of Quebec.

"I am aware of the terribly cold weather in Canada but I think I will cope," he insisted.

"Earlier in the year I spent some time in Switzerland on trial with FC Zurich, it was tough, but I coped.

"My French is very little, but I am a very good learner. I will learn with time."

The club are also excited to have captured Kizza's signature.

"We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda," said the Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard.

"Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential."

At Montreal Kizza will be linking up with his fellow East African and captain of Kenya Victor Wanyama, who joined the club in March after parting ways with Tottenham Hotspur.