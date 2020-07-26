Africa Olympic stories: How Oussama Mellouli's mum's fear of water shaped a swimming superstar

Mellouli's 2008 gold was not predicted by many

Swimmer Oussama Mellouli came back from a drugs ban to win the men's 1500m freestyle gold at Beijing 2008. But he would not have got into the water at all had his mother not witnessed a tragic incident. This is his story.

One summer a mother was powerless to help as she witnessed a child drown in La Marsa, the Tunisian coastal town on the Mediterranean Sea.

Soon after, her fears turned to her three sons. The incident prompted her to make her boys water-safe by registering them at a local swimming club.

With this she had inadvertently opened the door to a swimming career for her youngest son, Oussama Mellouli - who went on to be among the top swimmers in the world for two decades.

“My mum is still scared of water to this day," Oussama tells BBC Sport Africa.

"She was traumatised when she saw a kid drown when we were hanging out at the beach. From that point she decided to give us swimming lessons. And that is how it started,”

Six Olympics

Mellouli's swimming talent was developed from a young age

Mellouli was a natural in the pool, and soon he was beating senior athletes in local competitions.

When he was 15 he moved to France after technical directors at the Tunisian Swimming Federation realised his talent was capping. If Mellouli was to become seriously good, he needed to go seek better training and competition overseas.

Living in the South of France was a culture shock at that age - "people there are different from the warm culture of the Mediterraneans in North Africa," he says - but it did what it was supposed to do; it shaped him.

In 2000, Mellouli was picked for Tunisia's Olympic team. He retained his place in 2004 for Athens, finishing fifth in the 1500m freestyle final.

From France he moved to the US - where he is still based - for university, where he studied computer science as he continued to hone his talent in the pool.

Becoming a college student allowed him to build skills in another area of life. But it turned out to nearly cost him his swimming success.

In 2006, he faced a dash to finish his final assignment. Trying to find a way to cram as much work in as possible, he took Adderall - a stimulant that was developed for treating attention disorders, but that had become popular with students who believed it helped them concentrate.

It is also a banned drug in competition swimming.

When it was found in Mellouli's system, he was given an 18-month ban - one that ended only three months before the Beijing Olympics.

"I think the swimming community knows me," he argues.

"I was just a naïve kid that made a genuine mistake. I took a stimulant which is very prevalent on US campuses.”

That mistake had cost Mellouli a massive amount of preparation for the Beijing Games.

Tunisia had never won medals in anything but athletics and boxing. Mellouli's brother, "a swimming nerd", would talk for hours about Alex Popov and the great Olympians of the pool - but the dream of Oussama joining them seemed further away than ever.

Then in August 2008, in the men's 1500m freestyle at the water cube in Beijing, that all changed.

Days before that final, Mellouli had been disappointed with a fifth-place finish in the 400m freestyle.

“I had a major flashback to Athens 2004 - thinking to myself, 'God, this isn’t for me - I keep getting fifth in the Olympics'," he says.

But an intense chat with his coach re-energised him, giving him enough belief to make it through to the 1500m final, albeit only qualifying sixth.

It was not exactly impressive though, and, given how recently he had returned to the sport, Mellouli was not among the medal favourites in the final. Instead, most of the attention was on Australian Grant Hackett - chasing a hat-trick of titles in the 1500m - along with Canadian Ryan Cochrane.

And the early stages bore that out. After 500m, Hackett was ahead. After 1000m, it was Cochrane.

But Mellouli was still there, still in the hunt, 0.52s behind. And at 1100m, some 10 minutes into the race, he made his move.

Twelve years later, he recalls it vividly,

“I took the lead - I remember thinking to myself, this is beautiful," he says.

"For the first time in the Olympic pool, in an Olympic final, I just see crystal clear blue water in front of me,

"I am in the lead,” says the swimmer.

“I specifically remember that usually, I am just fighting through white water - not seeing much and trying to get to the wall and hope for a bronze medal.

"This time I was in the lead for 400m. I knew the world was watching. And I knew I was going to take gold.”

And take it he did.

Second gold

Mellouli took to open water swimming like a duck to - well, water

There were some who questioned it, given the failed drug test.

But Mellouli says that given he did not take the drug to help his swimming, the punishment was "a little bit unfair". He also argues the experience made him a better athlete: “I realised I could lose the one thing that I care about so much in my life from a silly mistake, so I had to be much more careful."

He took that lesson into London 2012, making the move from the pool to open water, and won his second Olympic gold with the 10-kilometre crown.

"It is whole different sport from pool swimming," he says.

"You have to wrestle with the elements which affects your technique and your comfort level. Winning in London was very unique.”

Today, the Tunisian is a multiple world champion and two-time Olympic champion. If coronavirus had not forced the postponement of this year’s Games, he would have been in Japan for his Olympic swansong.

"It will be my goodbye, my fairwell," he says.

“I will be careful asking my parents to travel if I do qualify, and I am going to be concerned about my health personally. But I am sure the IOC, NOC’s and organising committee in Japan will take necessary steps to make these Olympics a great comeback for humanity to get back together.”