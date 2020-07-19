Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Players from Spanish clubs Sevilla and Valencia held a moment of silence to remember Alhaji Momodu Njie - 'Biri Biri'

"Legends never die. Legends are honoured," is how Spanish club Sevilla remembered Gambian football great Alhaji Momodou Njie, who was better known as 'Biri Biri', after his death on Sunday.

"They always live on in the hearts of the fans," the club continued in its video tribute to their former forward. external-link

Biri BIri passed away in the Senegalese capital Dakar, aged 72 and as yet no cause of death has been announced.

He was the first Gambian to play professional football overseas when he signed for Danish club B.1901 Nykobing FL in 1972.

The club spotted him when they came to Banjul for a training camp and in 1973 he left them to join Spanish side Sevilla, where he spent five seasons.

Such was his impact at Sevilla that whenever he returned to the club the fans would still be singing his name and welcomed him with open arms.

He also played for several clubs back home in The Gambia as well for former Sierra Leonean champions Mighty Blackpool.

Tributes from home and abroad

Current Gambian president Adama Barrow was also keen to pay tribute to Biri Biri.

"I learned with deep sorrow the passing away of Gambian football legend, Alhagie Momodou Njie alias Biri Biri," he said.

"I join his family, friends, and fans to mourn his death. Though death is inevitable, Biri's life is worth celebrating.

"He made a name for himself and as a patriot flew our national flag high in the world of football.

"Biri was a kind, generous and friendly person who supported and stood by his family and friends. May his gentle soul rest in Jannahtul Firdausi."

Newly-crowned Spanish champions Real Madrid also paid tribute to Biri Biri.

"Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Sevilla FC legend Alhaji Momodo Njle 'Biri-Biri'," the club posted.

"Real Madrid wants to express its condolences to his family and loved ones, his club and all fans of Sevilla FC."

A pioneer in Denmark

His first club in Europe Danish club B.1901 Nykobing also pointed out that "it is not only in Spain that Biri Biri wrote history. He did the same in Denmark in 1972.

"Here, Biri Biri became the first African to play top-level football in Denmark when he was brought to B1901. Honor be to his memory."

The club that Biri Biri left to move to Denmark was Wallidan FC, whom he joined again later in his career remembered their former player.

"A legend has fallen asleep. It's with deep sadness we announce the passing on of a Club Legend Alh. Momodou Njie Biri Biri today,"

"We are sending our deepest condolences to his ex-team mates, family and the entire country. We will surely miss you Biri, we will continue to pray for you.

"May your humble Soul Rest in Peace Legend."

The president of The Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Kabba Bajo, added that Biri Biri will not be forgotten.

"THE ALL TIME LEGEND HAS FALLEN," Bajo wrote

"As we mourn and celebrate you, uncle, I would like to assure you that we will not relent in our efforts in ensuring that your legacy lives on as long as we are the position."

There were also words of remembrance from elsewhere around the continent.

"My sympathies and condolences to the family of the African legend from Gambia-Alhagie Momodu Njie "Biri Biri"May his soul rest in perfect peace,"said Anthony Baffoe the deputy secretary general of the Confederation of African Football.

Former Cameroon and Sevilla captain Stephane Mbia said: "A family member left us. The mystic Biri Biri! #RIP Legend."

A long international career

Biri Biri enjoyed a lengthy international career with The Gambia making his debut aged just 16 in 1963.

One of those former international team-mates Bai Malleh Wada was grateful for the help he got from Biri Biri.

"Biri has inspired a generation of Gambian footballers. All of us wanted to be like him while growing up," he explained.

"Biri gave us hope and made all of us believe in ourselves. He was a great man and he had a great personality and was charismatic."

"He has sacrificed a lot for this country. He was always ready to die for his country.

"When I joined him in the national team, he made it home for me and all the young players at the time. This country will never have another Biri."

Another ex-international who was full of praise for the late Biri Biris is Sheikh Ndure.

"He inspired me in many ways. His skills, moves with the ball and hunger for success was second to none," he said.

"Just looking at Biri moving and talking meant a lot to us at that time.

"He was a leader and so down to earth. His legacy is always going to stay forever for what he has done for football."

In 2005 BBC Sport spoke to another of his ex-international team-mates, Alhaji Babou Sowe, who had the very highest praise for Biri Biri.

"I class Biri Biri even above Maradona because he was a great goalscorer, dribbler and could play with both feet," Sowe told BBC Sport.

"Biri Biri is the best player Africa has ever produced."

One person that has followed in Biri Biri's footsteps is his 26-year-old son Yusupha Njie who plays in the Portuguese top-flight for Boavista and is also a Gambia international.

"I have been hit so hard that I don't really know what to say," he posted on Instagram.

"You're my superhero and my biggest life blessing. I'm happy and opportune to be your son."

"I love you dad and your memories always keep me moving. I will miss you."