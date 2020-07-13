Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The African Champions League trophy will be heading to either Morocco or Egypt for 2020

Egypt and Tunisia have both said they are prepared to host the semi-finals and final of this year's African Champions League.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is looking to replace Cameroon who on Monday withdrew from hosting the matches due to a spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

The Tunisia Football Federation (FTF) insists it should be hosting the games, which are planned for September.

"When Caf first sent the call for countries to host the matches, we applied alongside Cameroon," FTF spokesman Amine Mougou told BBC Sport Africa.

"It should be the standard procedure that we would be next in line, should Cameroon fall short on their commitments.

"We are prepared and willing to host the matches if we receive a request from Caf.

"The only thing left for us to do would be to coordinate with local authorities on organisational matters."

Meanwhile the Egypt Football Association has also put itself forward as hosts.

"I talked with Ashraf Sobhi, the sports and youth minister, who stressed Egypt's readiness to host such a major event," EFA member Mohamed Fadl told Time Sports TV channel.

"We have already done for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the under-23's."

"We seek to help both Ahly and Zamalek in the Champions League by hosting the remaining games in Egypt."

The semi-finals are both set to be Morocco against Egypt as Al Ahly play Wydad Casablanca while Zamalek take on Raja Casablanca.

Before the postponement of sport around the globe, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the semi-finals were set to be played over two legs home and away with the final a one-off match on neutral territory for the first time ever.

Last month the Caf executive committee decided that the Champions League and the Confederation Cup will resume in September in a final four format and the semi-finals reduced to a single match.

The Confederation Cup matches will be played in Morocco.