Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Eric Murangwa Eugene in action for Rwanda at Nakivubo stadium in the Ugandan capital Kampala

People sometimes joke about football 'being a matter of life and death" but for former Rwanda captain Eric Murangwa Eugene MBE, the statement is no laughing matter.

Aged 18, the young goalkeeper stared death squarely in the face as the genocide began in his home country in April 1994.

More than 25 years on, he took BBC Sport Africa back to Rwanda to tell the tale of how he survived one of the bloodiest and most shocking chapters in the continent's history.

Saved by photos

"A group of soldiers came, screaming, shouting. They were coming to kill us," Eric relived the ordeal with BBC Sport Africa sat on a sofa in the house where he used to live.

"It was very scary. I can still hear their screams right now",

Forced to lie on the floor, Eric and his housemate waited for the end to come - before fortune played its hand.

"The soldiers were going around the house throwing things up and down and calling us all sorts of names," he continued

"One of the things happened to be a photo album. It caught the attention of one of the solders and he asked me 'who are the people in the photos?' I said 'they are my teammates'. I could see his face completely changed as soon as he realised who I was."

Not only was Eric a professional footballer, he also played for Rayon Sports, the most popular team in Rwanda.

"For the next 10 minutes we were talking about football. Just a few minutes earlier I genuinely feared for my life. Definitely the photos saved my life."

Before the genocide

A goalkeeper who survived the 1994 Rwanda genocide is using football to unite the country.

Born in Kigali, Rwanda's capital city, Eric joined Rayon Sports at the age of just 14, quickly becoming the team's first choice goalkeeper.

A month before the genocide began he took part in a game in the Amahoro national stadium that has gone down in Rwandan sporting history as Rayon Sports faced Sudan's Al Hilal in an African Cup Winners' Cup tie.

Trailing 1-0 after the away leg, the home team won 4-1 to reach the second round.

"I can remember how great that moment was. The stadium was full to capacity," he remembered.

"Rwandan society was basically broken. But when we won the game people forgot whatever differences they had and they celebrated our win as one people."

The peace would not last.

The genocide begins

Eric Murangwa Eugene (far right) with the Rwanda squad

In just 100 days around 800,000 people were slaughtered in Rwanda by ethnic Hutu extremists.

Encouraged by the government, they targeted members of the minority Tutsi community, moderate Hutus and their political opponents, irrespective of their ethnic origin.

Tutsis were branded "cockroaches" to be exterminated. Eric's family were Tutsis.

"When it started it was something that was planned and carried out by government forces and the militia, but within a few weeks the ordinary people were encouraged to be part of the genocide machine," he explained.

"You were chased by neighbours and friends and in some cases family members so there was nowhere to hide."

At the time, identity cards had people's ethnic group on them, so militias set up roadblocks, arming themselves with machetes and clubs.

"Every street had to have a roadblock," Eric recalled as he stood near a corner in his old neighbourhood in Kigali which is packed with parked motorcycles.

"One of the neighbours, a man called Tifu, was escorted by two men I didn't know.

"He was accused of being an enemy of the state. I watched the first actions then I realised what was happening and then I walked away.

"That place, from that day on, became pretty much a killing field."

Eric's seven-year-old brother, Irankunda Jean Paul, was among those who lost their life along with as many as 70 members of his extended family.

Incredibly, Eric considers himself lucky because many of his closest family members survived.

Seeking sanctuary

Former Rwanda keeper Eric Murangwa Eugene in his playing days

Eric's own journey of survival saw him take refuge in multiple locations across Kigali including the Mille Collines Hotel which provided shelter to thousands of people.

In 2004 its story was turned into a movie called Hotel Rwanda. Conditions were far from luxurious.

The swimming pool was used as a source of drinking water for over 1,000 residents.

"Each room had anything between five and 20 people", Eric revealed after walking into a room just like the one he stayed in for several weeks.

"The curtains were always closed. We couldn't look outside because we feared being shot at."

Before his stay at the hotel, Eric had turned to his Rayon Sports team mates for protection in their homes. One in particular, Longin Munyurangabo, went out of his way to help Eric.

"There might be a message that's saying there is an incident, a militia or soldier walking down so I would run, jump over (the fence) and you fell on the other side, stay there for a few minutes," he explained.

"Then whenever the danger would clear out someone would give you a signal and then you come back.

"I needed help, I needed support, I needed someone to show that he or she cared for me because my own state had completely abandoned me."

Longin would not survive the genocide. It is thought he was killed trying to flee with his Tutsi girlfriend.

Eric was eventually moved out of Kigali by United Nations troops before the genocide ended in July 1994.

After the genocide

Eric Murangwa Eugene and his Rwanda team-mates prepare for a match

With the government overthrown, the conflict spread beyond Rwanda's borders - mainly into the Democratic Republic of Congo - as two million Hutus fled the country.

But a Hutu militia called the Interahamwe still wanted to wipe out the Tutsis. Its members sometimes stole back into Rwanda to carry out killings. Eric was told his name was on one of their lists.

"I was a bit scared of what might be out there, how many of them," he added.

"Though I had survived and the war had ended I was not in a situation where I could truly feel safe."

So, on his way back from playing in a World Cup qualifier against Tunisia in June 1996, Eric ran away and claimed asylum, first in Belgium and then in the UK.

He has now lived in London for 23 years, setting up his own charity, the Ishami Foundation, to help survivors of the genocide. In 2018 he was made an MBE.

"I always think that I survived for a reason and that reason is to try and use the experience of suffering to build a better and safe future for my community, my country and the world at large," he continued.

Eric now uses football to try to heal the divides caused by the genocide - and prevent it ever happening again.

"Football to me is a powerful tool to really bring change to people, to influence people positively and I use it to make sure that my children and the children of my friends and neighbours will understand the danger of division.

"It's not something that you can finish in five, 10 or even 20 years' time but I'm pleased with what has already been achieved."