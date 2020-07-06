Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Africa forward Jermaine Seoposenwe made two appearances at the 2019 Women's World Cup

South Africa forward Jermaine Seoposenwe says she wants to make an impact with former Portuguese champions Sporting Braga Feminino.

The 26-year-old joined Braga after leaving Spanish side Real Betis last week.

"Looking forward to this new journey and a chance to make a positive impact," she wrote on social media.

"Here's to a LONG and prosperous time in BRAGA...Time to get to work."

Seoposenwe made just three appearances for Betis after joining them in February as the Spanish women's season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Braga won the Portuguese women's title in 2019 and were lying third in the table this season, before it was also called off due to Covid-19.

She helped Banyana Banyana to the runners-up spot at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, as they lost to Nigeria in the final.

The forward was also part of the South Africa squad that made its debut at the Women's World Cup in France in 2019.