Esperance sign Nagguez on free transfer

Nagguez featured for Tunisia at the 2018 World Cup

African champions Esperance have signed former Zamalek right-back Hamdi Nagguez on a three-year contract.

The Tunisian international has been without a club since December when he terminated his contract with the Egyptian giants over a pay dispute.

The 27-year-old underwent medical test earlier this week, and Esperance have confirmed completion of the signing on the club website.

Nagguez made 63 appearances during his two years with Zamalek, helping them win the C Confederation Cup in 2019 and the Egyptian Cup twice.

By the time football activities were suspended in Tunisia mid-March due to Covid-19 pandemic Esparance were top of the league standings, 10 points clear of second- placed CS Sfaxien.

But they had already been eliminated from the Caf Champions league by Nagguez’s former club Zamalek.

The top league is scheduled to resume on 2 August.