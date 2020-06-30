Zimbabwe were last in action in two T20 games against Bangladesh in March

Australia and Zimbabwe have agreed to postpone three one-day cricket internationals in August because of the difficulty of putting on the series while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to play the first match at a venue yet to be confirmed in the north of Australia on 9 August with a further contest three days later and a final fixture in Townsville on 15 August.

"We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option," Zimbabwe's Acting Cricket Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, said.

"We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible."

Cricket Australia said in a statement that the decision was mutually agreed and that they remained committed to playing the series on "alternative dates".

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, this is the most practical and sensible decision," said CA's Nick Hockley.