Zambia internationals join Zaragoza Women

Nachula switched sports mid-career from running, having competed for Zambia in 400m at the Beijing Olympics

Zambia international striker Rachael Nachula and midfielder Hellen Mubanga have signed for Spanish side Zaragoza.

The Shepolopolo players have both signed three-year deals with the club, Nachula from current Zambia Women’s league champions Green Buffaloes and Mubanga from Red Arrows.

"I am confident that, with my experience in Zambia and Africa, I will help Zaragoza gain promotion to the top league in Spain," Nachila told BBC Africa Sport.

"It is every footballer’s dream to play in Europe, and this for me is a dream come true."

Zaragoza also tweeted to welcome Mubanga, stating that the 25-year-old will also be coming to reinforce their attack.

The duo played a crucial role in helping Zambia qualify for their first ever Olympics when they defeated Cameroon 2-1 in the final round of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers in March, clinching the only automatic ticket for Africa with Mubanga scoring the winning goal.

They also stood out at the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Cup in South Africa where the Copper Queens, also known as Shepolopolo - reached the final for the first time, Nachula emerging top scorer with 10 goals.

Indeed Nachula, 34, has been top scorer in five out of the last six seasons in Zambia.

The former athlete will be going back to the Olympics as a footballer, having represented her country in the 400 metres race at the 2008 games in Beijing where she reached the semi-finals.

Their move also brings to five the number of Zambia women national team members playing outside of the country, with others including Misozi Zulu and Rachael Kundananji, who both play for BIIK Kazygurt, the 2017-18 Kazakstani Women’s league champions.

Meanwhile football authorities in Zambia have announced clubs will start training in small groups on 1st July ahead of return of the Super League on 18 July after the country’s President gave a go ahead for sports to resume following a three month lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.