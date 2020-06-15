SA's golf courses reopen

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Gold has resumed - though with some regulations

Golf courses in South Africa have officially reopened as the country eases some of its lockdown regulations.

The courses had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but under the current level 3 lockdown regulations, non-contact sports like golf are now allowed to resume.

The golf courses have been closed since 26 March when the 21 day national lockdown started.

Club were only permitted to open their facilities after completing the Confirmation of Compliance document and submitting it to GolfRSA.

"Over the past few weeks, GolfRSA has equipped all clubs with risk mitigation strategies and training of Compliance Officers," a statement from GolfRSA read.

"GolfRSA has provided all facilities with a state-of-the-art Application that allows for the scanning and monitoring of all golfers and staff."

As golfers take the flight down the various golf courses, there are safety measures in place.

They include practicing social distancing on putting green, single occupancy in the golf carts unless you come from the same household, no sharing of scorecards, maintaining a two metre distance on the tee box and greens as well as fairways, and departure immediately after the round.