Rohr to stay on as Nigeria coach

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is to stay on as Super Eagles coach, ending months of protracted contract negotiations.

Discussions have been going on since 2019 over the deal, with problems arising after the Nigeria Football Federation insisted publicly that Rohr spend more time in Nigeria.

But the nation’s football governing body has now confirmed both parties have agreed to a new deal.

"I am happy to announce that the NFF and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as the coach of the Super Eagles", Amaju Pinnick, President of the NFF, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We can now qualify on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup. These are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions." Pinnick added.

Rohr’s former contract was set to expire in June 2020, and while he was presented a new deal at the start of April, there were uncertainties about an agreement based on new clauses set by the NFF.

In the last 24 hours, there was increased speculation about the post with reports that former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp could be in the frame.

However the NFF told BBC Sport Africa "they do not know anything about Redknapp being appointed as Super Eagles coach," and the confirmed deal for Rohr has ended this speculation.