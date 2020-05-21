Coronavirus: South Sudan cancels league outright

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Sudan's national team first played in 2014

South Sudan is the latest African country to resolve what to do with football tournaments suspended due to coronavirus - the country's FA has decided to cancel the 2019/20 season.

Effectively it will be as if the season did not happen, with no promotion or relegation across any of the divisions, and no league champion announced.

This means that South Sudan will not have a representative in the Caf Champions League, whenever it restarts, a the SSFA announced.

However Alrabita Juba FC will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup having won the South Sudan Cup.

The new season in the country will remain adjourned until the country's Ministry of Health allows footbal to resume, it added.