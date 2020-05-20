Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist given four-year doping ban

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Oyema failed a test from 2019

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned former Paralympic para-powerlifting champion Esther Oyema for four years after committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

The Nigerian, who won gold at London 2012 in the women’s 48kg, returned a positive after urine tests while participating at the 2019 International Para Powerlifting competition in Lagos, Nigeria.

The substance, said to be 19-norandrosterone, is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) 2019 Prohibited List.

As a result of her violation, Oyema will be ineligible for competition for four years from 3 May 2019 to 2 May 2023, Wada said in a statement on its website.

Onyema has also been stripped of the gold medal which she won in the women’s 55kg competition in Lagos, together with any points and prizes.

Onyema is famous for setting a world record in the heavyweight category of 122.4kg as she won gold in the Women’s 61kg event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

She also set another record in the lightweight category at the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.