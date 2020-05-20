Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Uganda is the latest African country to cancel the rest of its domestic league season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Uganda's football federation (Fufa) confirmed the remainder of its domestic league campaigns had been "concluded" because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Fufa's emergency executive committee reached the decision "after thorough consideration of all stakeholders' interests and issues at hand", according to a statement. external-link

Vipers Sports Club are declared the Premier League champions having led the standings by four points with five matches remaining when the season was halted.

Maroons FC, Proline FC and Tooro United are relegated with UPDF and Myda FC gaining promotion to the top tier.

Amongst its other decisions, Fufa announced that the Women's Super League has been declared null and void.

Regarding the domestic men's cup contest, the federation said it "is still monitoring the situation with the desire to conclude the competition."

Leagues in Cameroon, Angola, DR Congo, Kenya and Mauritius are among the other African countries to have also been cancelled in recent weeks.

Other nations, including Uganda's neighbours Tanzania, are still considering whether to play the remainder of their season's matches.