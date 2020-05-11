'Nobody asked you for anything' - Ibbou response to Thiem goes viral

Ibbou's video details the difficulties she has had throughout her career

A video response by Algerian tennis player Ines Ibbou to Dominic Thiem's refusal to contribute to the Player Relief fund has gone viral - even gaining the endorsement of her country's president.

Ibbou recorded an "open letter", released on Saturday external-link , that addressed Thiem's claims in an Austrian newspaper that players on the ITF tour "don't commit to the sport 100%" and are "quite unprofessional", which he said was why he would not be contributing to a fund initiated by Novak Djokovic to help players struggling while coronavirus puts the sporting calendar on hold.

Ibbou's video, which asked "what is it like to be Dominic Thiem?" and said that "this unexpected crisis is revealing who people truly are,” was shared by Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios on Instagram, as well as Algerian and former Watford football player Adlene Guedioura.

And Algeria's new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Tweeted his support external-link , writing “Algeria cannot lose a sporting talent like Ines Ibbou. She is very young, and flowering in a specialty that rarely gives birth to Algerians who excel in it. All my support and wishes for success in you, God willing,”

What did Ibbou say?

"Nobody asked you for anything," is Ibbou's message.

With coronavirus having caused the cancellation of tennis events around the world, Djokovic, the world number one men's player, had the idea of creating a Player Relief Fund to help the professionals ranked outside the top elite who make their living from tennis and would have little access to income in its absence.

With the donations of players from the Top 100, it is already worth at least $6m (£4.8m).

But Thiem, who was runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open, has refused to contribute.

He told Austrian newspaper Krone: "I've seen players on the ITF Tour who don't commit to the sport 100%. Many of them are quite unprofessional. I don't see why I should give them money."

In response, 21-year-old Ibbou - ranked 620 in the WTA rankings - released a video on Saturday in which she described her struggles as a low-ranked player who is striving for a better career despite all the challenges she faced since she started to play at six-year-old.

“In a country like mine, it is not easy for a player like me to be an athlete,” she explained.

“There is not even a single indoor court in the country. If it rains for a week we practice our backhands in the gym.”

She never gave up her dream to be a professional player since the beginning when she had to travel to France alone as a eight-year old young player.

In the video, she explains that she was considered as “one of the best player in the world at the age of 14” when the press used to call her The Miracle of Algeria.

'Totally unfair'

Ibbou's video was endorsed by Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios

But despite her talent, her career has been slowed by the lack of tournaments, international coaches or sponsors in her country.

“Sponsors you said? They don’t even exist in Algeria.

“If I was part of your magical world back then, I would probably have drawn the attention of many sponsors.”

Besides the fact of not having the same conditions as “in Europe”, Ines Ibbou also added that the financial aspect was a huge reason for her failure to be among the best.

The loneliness she describes offers a huge contrast with the lives of top-ranked players and explains why she thought of giving up her career at some point.

“What is it like to have a coach who assists you on tour? A personal trainer? A physiotherapist? A mental coach? A dedicated staff?”

“The court should decide the outcome of my career, not my finances. This is totally unfair.”

Ines Ibbou responded frankly in her video: “It’s not because of your money that we survive until now and nobody asked you for anything.”

Thiem has however been backed by a few other players.