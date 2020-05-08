Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane has fully recovered after contracting Covid-19

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane has told the BBC that hosting the 2023 World Cup will unite the country after the Covid-19 crisis, describing her own battle with coronavirus as the "worst period" of her life.

South Africa won hosting rights for the 2023 Netball World Cup last year.

Planning for the event is already well underway with Cecilia Molokwane at the heart of the preparations, but in recent weeks she has had to focus on her recovery from Covid-19.

"The experience was not a good one. It drains you emotionally. It drains you spiritually. It drains you physically and worst it drains you mentally because you don't know if you're going to live or die," Molokwane told the BBC World Service's 'Sportsworld' programme.

"And that's why I think you don't want to experience it. However, right now, I feel on top of the world."

Covid-19 - "Worst period of my life"

Having to self-isolate during her illness made it more challenging for Cecilia Molokwane, particularly with the country in lockdown.

"That was the toughest part actually. You know, being self-quarantined, sitting alone in your room and not being able to hug your three-year-old daughter. It was one of the worst experiences one can ever have.

"You need support, you need people to be next to you and you're told that if you get close to them, they might get sick. And getting sick means they might die.

"It was the very worst period of my life. I've never experienced anything like it, despite losing my husband last year in February.

"But this was was draining because you're sitting alone, you're thinking so much on your own, whether I'm going to live or die. What's going to happen to me when I die. What's going to happen to my children.

"I'm not used to sitting alone. I'm used to being an active person by nature so that also drained me. And it made me realise that, oh - life is so precious," Molokwane reflected.

2023 World Cup

In March 2019, it was announced that South Africa had won the right to host the 2023 Netball World Cup, beating off competition from New Zealand.

Netball - like all sports - has ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic but despite the pressures, Cecilia Molokwane says the World Cup will be held in South Africa as planned.

"100 percent - we will host it, we shall host it in 2023," Molokwane insisted.

"I think the government of South Africa needs the hosting of this 2023 Netball World Cup more than any other thing - especially coming out of a pandemic that the whole world is facing.

"We need it to bring the country together again because one thing that can do that is sport. And I think the Netball World Cup 2023 can bring the whole country together again and make sure we're united again."

It remains to be seen how much Netball will be hit financially by the coronavirus crisis and Molokwane admits she has deep concerns about the impact on her sport.

"I'm really worried. As a leader I have to be worried. At the end of the day, we depend on sponsors. And if we don't do what they want, this is going to affect the economy of the country. And it has already affected the economy of the country. And we need sponsors."

With South Africa still in lockdown, Cecilia Molokwane knows the country will "take time" to recover from the measures imposed by the government.

She says that focusing on Netball's global showpiece event in 2023 will help challenge minds and spread some much-needed positivity.

"We need to host the best World Cup - the best African World Cup that we have ever hosted. And we want to be a force to be reckoned with. Africa is the giant that is sleeping and needs to be awakened.

"The only way is through sponsorship and making sure it is marketed and people know what is happening in Netball. And this [World Cup] was a way of selling netball and making sure netball is known - not only in Africa.

"We started this quest in 2018 to make sure everybody knows about netball in this country and we were just on a roll when we were hit by Covid-19. I believe it is going to take us back a bit but we need to stay positive.

"As I say to the players and administrators when I talk to them, 'do whatever you can wherever you are.' Players, keep on training because you can train on your own. You can stay fit.

"Let's keep on doing something positive because at the end of the day we all need to be positive because we need those sponsors, we need that financial muscle."