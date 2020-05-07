Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

All football was suspended in Morocco on 14 March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Morocco's football federation (FRMF) says its domestic season will restart when it gets the go-ahead from the country's government.

The federation said on Thursday that a committee, led by vice president Hamza El Hajoui, has been set up "to study realistic solutions for the resumption of football activity in the kingdom."

"This commission will start its work and meetings today with the aim of developing a global vision in respect of the technical aspects and health measures of football practice," the federation said in a statement. external-link

"The recovery will depend on the green light from the public authorities," the statement added.

On 14 March, the federation announced the suspension of all football activity in the country until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During Thursday's video conference, the Morocco federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said the FRMF is monitoring the evolution of this pandemic very closely in coordination with the public authorities and its repercussions on the national football fraternity.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the FRMF has taken several preventive measures in coordination with the public authorities, through the programming of matches behind closed doors and then the suspension of all matches, in all categories," said Lekjaa.

Initially, Morocco's government prolonged the country's state of emergency until 20 May as Covid-19 cases continued to increase.