Libya captain Ahmad Benali currently plays for Italian side Crotone

Walking through the streets of Venice on the weekend of 7 March, Libya international Ahmad Benali could not believe how one of the world's most visited locations could be so deserted.

"When we went into Venice it was like a ghost town, not one person was there and that's when I thought, man this is serious," Benali told BBC Africa Sport.

Benali's Serie B side Crotone had just won 3-1 away to Venezia in the north of Italy, a region which was labelled a 'red zone' as coronavirus took hold.

The country's lockdown had begun a week earlier and the former Manchester City midfielder could not believe the game had gone ahead, shaken by the strict measures and precautions in place to keep players safe.

"We were told to go straight off to our room and isolate before we went to the airport. It was kind of like a film, it was just like crazy and that was when I knew we were going to be in deep trouble."

Italian Football authorities were gradually shutting down football in the country with 3 Serie A games called off and an initial announcement that some matches would be played behind closed doors until 3 April.

The decision not to shut down football completely baffled the Libya captain.

"We were getting regular news that people were getting serious cases, people were dying of coronavirus and everything was shutting down except football.

"I couldn't understand it. Obviously as much as I am a professional, and I want to play and I am paid to play, I don't see in what circumstances that football can be more important than a human life."

Italy recorded 22,644 coronavirus related deaths all through March and April, but numbers have significantly dropped with the country recording 260 on 26 April, the lowest since 14 March.

Authorities are now considering a gradual return to football. Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said players would be able "to undertake training individually from 4 May, in groups from 18 May, and then we'll evaluate if there are the conditions to allow the season to be completed," with hopes that Serie A fixtures could resume between 27 May and 2 June.

Benali, however, thinks this is impossible.

"I just don't see how from the 18th it's going to go back to normal, I know the number of daily deaths has gone down from 1000 to 400, but it doesn't mean 400 isn't a massive number, it's still a huge number and risks are still there."

Libya's Ahmad Benali, 28, played for Manchester City's youth teams and had a stint at Rochdale before moving to Italy in 2012.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said it hopes to begin testing players and coaching staff at the start of May to allow for a safe return to training.

"There is a minimum of 200 people at the game and you can't guarantee that everyone has been in a hotel isolating away for a period of time and all it takes is just one case," said Benali.

"It will be a worrying experience and we know all it could take is one infection to start the spread. I would just like a bit of security and precaution before they think about playing these types of games again."

In the past week, there has been the cancellation of the Dutch Eredivise and the top two French divisions, with world players' union Fifpro saying "the return of football risks sending a bad signal" - something Benali agrees with.

"I just think football has got a chance to prove its solidarity and give a sign to the world and show it is bigger than money, and risking lives."

Missing birth of his child

Benali knows all too well the effect coronavirus has on peoples' lives, missing out on the birth of his son on 24 March.

"I wasn't able to see him at birth because we had played a match on 7 March in a red zone in Venice - and were told to quarantine for two weeks before I could travel to the UK. I literally was quarantined in two different countries; it was funny and crazy."

His wife, daughter and one-month old son are back in the UK, something that the former Manchester City player is finding challenging.

"It's very hard, I worry for my family, because in the UK at the moment it's probably worse than Italy and I would love to be able to be there, so I can help my family and be able to go to shop for my wife, go and get things so they don't have to go out."

Benali finds comfort in his routine of evening walks, learning Spanish and reading holy books in the month of Ramadan, as well as from the kindness of neighbours and teammates who leave food and essentials at his door.

"I just feel so blessed to have teammates and friends that are caring, the situation has also brought the best out of people and it just shows what the human race is truly like.

"The thing I am desperately missing is the changing room, the interaction the jokes, I think that's the thing people on outside world don't really see about football and that's the thing I miss the most."

Lockdown - learning to cook and clean

Benali says lockdown has encouraged him to find new skills as he has been forced to do his own cooking and cleaning.

"My wife says that she can't recognise me anymore, because she never thought I will be able to live alone. Every time she sees the house on FaceTime, it looks like a woman has cooked and cleaned and she hopes I don't change when she comes back to Italy!"

The thought of being reunited with his family is keeping Benali going through these uncertain times.

"It's a humbling experience, but I have got to be strong for my family, my children and we all need to stay strong for each other.

'If there is anything I would do differently after the lockdown, it is that I will never let them out of my sight again - anywhere I go they go."