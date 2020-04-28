Coronavirus: Bidvest Wits coach says leagues must be finished

Gavin Hunt, coach of South African Premier Soccer League side Bidvest Wits

The coach of South African club Bidvest Wits, Gavin Hunt, has told the BBC that domestic leagues across the world need to be finished, calling the Dutch FA's decision to cancel the Eredivisie season "crazy".

The top two Dutch leagues were abandoned last week because of the current coronavirus pandemic with no promotion or relegation and no champions.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the top two divisions in France would not resume this season.

Speaking before the France announcement was made, Hunt said there is a way for countries to complete their leagues.

"I think there's plenty of time. I think it's crazy what Holland have done. Maybe they've got their reasons, but I can't see it," Gavin Hunt told the BBC World Service's Newsday programme.

"People have been fighting all year trying to get promoted. There are relegation spots, there are Champions League spots. For me, you've got to finish the league."

Hunt says this current break in football has offered a solution to try and get South Africa's PSL (Premier Soccer League) campaign finished.

"There'd be no off-season. This is the off-season as I see it, whereby if you've got eight games left or nine games left, you just start the league from there again. I don't see any problems in it.

"Even if we play in July, I think we could still finish the eight games and play into August and then just start the new season - I don't see a problem."

"You've got to get it done. Imagine in England where Leeds United have been fighting to try and get back into the Premier League. If authorities say the season is null and void, there's going to be huge complication especially with the money involved and things like that. So it's got to be finished. You've got to finish the leagues."

In South Africa, Hunt says the clubs will take the lead from whatever the PSL executive committee decide when the meet in May, insisting "there is definitely a sense of everyone pushing together to get it finished".

Lockdown Training

Bidvest Wits, who are sixth in the PSL, have been communicating and training via the use of online technology during the lockdown.

Coach Gavin Hunt says although it has been a useful way to stay in touch, the novelty may be wearing off.

"When the lockdown started - and I'm sure this was the same all over the world - everybody was so enthusiastic to do home training and Zoom but I'm sure that as the days and the weeks have gone on, people are getting a little bit tired of it.

"But there's no escape from the coach - in the modern day, there's no escape with all the cameras and modern-day equipment!"

Hunt says fitness will obviously be an issue if and when play resumes - but it will be the same for all the teams and players.

"We're trying as best we can. It's going to be totally out of the norm where normally, people would do a 5-6 week pre-season training. I think when we go in again, we're going to have to shorten everything and just say 'right we're ready to play' and everyone will be in the same boat.

"If they say to us "in three weeks time, we're going to start again" we'll say, yes, let's go."