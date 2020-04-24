Watford payments claimed by two clubs in Senegal

Sarr is Watford's record signing

Two Senegalese football clubs are to protest against English Premier League team Watford, saying they have not received sell-on payments owed following the transfer of Ismaila Sarr last summer.

Both Linguère de Saint-Louis and Generation Foot say they have not received the first of five solidarity payments for the 22-year-old's move from French club Rennes.

The clubs told BBC Sport Africa that they are to send a letter to Fifa via the TMS (Transfer Matching System) department.

But Watford's chairman Scott Duxbury said that they have been "thwarted" by "insufficient banking detail" on one of the payments, while the other has had "direct and regular contact with the other party with a view to imminent resolution."

'Half our annual budget'

Winger Sarr signed in August 2019 with the Hornets for a club record reported fee of £30m.

Generation Foot's president Mady Toure said it was "disrespectful from Watford" that his club had not received their payment.

"They promised us a certain amount of money - 525,000 euros (around £462 000) split in five payments," he said.

“Since January, we have sent several emails without any answer from them. They also sent a transfer order to my fellow president of Linguère Saint-Louis and since then he didn’t receive anything,” he added.

Toure said he had turned down an approach from Pozzo to buy another of his players

Linguère of Saint Louis, based in the north of Senegal, was Ismaïla Sarr's first football club.

They are currently leading the Second Division in the country and were close to securing promotion when all football matches were stopped after the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve seen several transfer orders but no money - so it confirms my theory that they are teasing us to buy time”, the club's president Amara Traoré said.

"I’ve all the schedule payment from the financial director of Watford: the first payment was due 17 November, then it’s every 31 August from 2020 to 2023.

“Our budget is around 120 millions FCFA (£161,000) and they owe us 57 millions FCFA (£76,000) – split in five payments – so it’s half our annual budget... we will go to Fifa."

The solidarity contribution rule is a Fifa mechanism which entitles every club to share five percent of the transfer fee proportionally between the clubs where a player was at between 12 and 23 years old.

Toure said Watford officials had told him the payments were delayed by the closure of the English FA offices following the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am pretty sure you don’t need to go to the office to send a bank transfer," he added.

"Let’s be serious. This first payment was supposed to be done 10 January, so that reason is inadmissible.

"Fifa should give them severe sanctions. We were expecting something better for a club of the number one league of the world.”

Watford is owned by the Italian businessman Gino Pozzo, also owner of the Italian side Udinese Calcio.

Toure said Pozzo had approached him wanting to buy another player, but he had refused because the Sarr money had yet to come in.

“I don’t doubt Watford is a serious club but I can say they have a lack of respect to us,” he added.