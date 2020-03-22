Nigeria striker Ifeanyi George killed in car crash

Ifeanyi George
George was a regular striker for Enugu Rangers

Nigeria international striker Ifeanyi George has been killed in a car crash in Abudu at the age of 26.

George, who had two caps for the Super Eagles, was involved in a crash on the Benin-Agbor road whilst travelling to Lagos on Sunday morning.

His car had two other passengers - another player from George's club side Rangers FC, and a friend of the players.

The condition of both is being confirmed.

The players were returning to Lagos from Enugu following a break in the Nigeria league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

