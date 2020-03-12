Adebayor sorry for 'Jackie Chan challenge' in second Olimpia game

Emmanuel Adebayor was sent off with his side winning 1-0

How's Emmanuel Adebayor's stint in Paraguay going, you may ask?

Well, playing in his second match for Olimpia Asuncion, the Togo star was sent off for what he later described as a "Jackie Chan challenge".

Olimpia beat Argentine side Defensa y Justicia, who happen to be managed by former Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo, 2-1 in their home Copa Libertadores group match.

In the 72nd minute of Wednesday's match, Adebayor is seen going for a challenge with his foot in the air when Defensa midfielder Enzo Gabriel Coacci comes in to head the ball clear.

Adebayor's boot caught the Argentine's shoulder in what appeared a karate-style kick.

After the match. the former Manchester City striker tweeted: "Sad to leave the pitch early on a Jackie Chan challenge. It was never my intention to hurt my opponent, and I am glad he is okay."

Fans have been commenting on the tackle on social media, with some saying the challenge would have been more acceptable in the video game Mortal Kombat.

The match, which was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, was Adebayor's first in South America's elite continental club competition.

The 36-year-old joined Olimpia last month but he has yet to score for the 11th professional side in his career.