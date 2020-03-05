Malango and Raja ordered to pay Mazembe $300,000

DR Congo's Ben Malango scored a crucial goal for Raja Casblanca in an Arab Champions League match against arch-rivals Wydad Casablanca

Fifa has ordered Ben Malango and Moroccan club Raja Casablanca to pay TP Mazembe of DR Congo, $300,000 in compensation for the player.

Mazembe had disputed the 26-year-old's move to Raja and lodged a case with football's world governing body in September, with Fifa issuing a temporary permit for him to play.

The Fifa ruling however rejected Mazembe's demands for compensation of $5 million, Malango to be suspended for six months and Raja to be banned from signing players for two transfer windows.

On its website Raja added that it "takes note of this decision and awaits notification of the full Fifa decision before examining the possible means of redress before the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport)."

Malango has become a regular for Raja with nine goals in 27 games so far including scoring last Friday as they beat his former club 2-0 in the first leg of an African Champions League qualifier.

He insisted that he had no worries about returning to Lubumbashi to face Mazembe when the two sides were drawn together in the last eight.

Raja travel to face Mazembe in the second leg of that tie on Saturday.