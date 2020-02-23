Former Caf General Secretary Amr Fahmy dies after illness

Former Confederation of African Football General Secretary Amr Fahmy has died at the age of 36.

The Egyptian served as General Secretary between November 2017 and April 2019, when he was removed from his position without explanation.

Caf released a statement calling his death shocking and saying they "extend our deepest condolences to his family especially his parents, his spouse and daughter.

In December, Fahmy had announced a bid for the Caf presidency, telling BBC Sport he wanted to focus on being "pro-Africa, pro-football and anti-corruption".

