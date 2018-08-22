BBC Sport - How Ghana's Isaac Dogboe went from being beaten up at school to WBO champion

Dogboe: from beatings at school to beating the world

Ghana's Isaac Dogboe took up boxing after he returned from school with a black eye - to the anger of his father who duly taught the super bantamweight how to box.

In April, the 23-year-old became WBO Champion. On Saturday, he defends his title against Japan's Hidenori Otake.

