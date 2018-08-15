BBC Sport - 400m Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk recounts the race of his life
Olympic champion Van Niekerk recounts the race of his life
- From the section Sport Africa
Two years on, Wayde van Niekerk recounts his historic victory at Rio 2016, where he became the 400m Olympic champion and broke the world record.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired