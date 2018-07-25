BBC Sport - Kenya's Olympic champion David Rudisha opens up on his loves outside of athletics
Rudisha on Arsenal, Obama and volleyball
- From the section Sport Africa
Kenyan David Rudisha was a keen volleyballer prior to winning Olympic and world titles over 800m. The world record holder also explains which famous figure he would most like to meet.
