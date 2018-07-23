BBC Sport - 'Organised chaos' - meet South Africa's underwater hockey team
Meet South Africa's underwater hockey team
South Africa women’s underwater hockey team are ranked as the best in the world, but how does a sport that can be played by both men and women at the same time actually work? Sport Africa has been taking a closer look.
