BBC Sport - Frances Tiafoe: rising tennis star has Sierra Leonean roots
Meet the tennis star 'lost' to Sierra Leone
- From the section Sport Africa
His family moved to the United States to escape civil war in Sierra Leone. Rising star Frances Tiafoe learned his craft at the tennis centre where his father worked as a janitor. He tells BBC Sport Africa what inspires him and which song gets him pumped.
Click here for more videos from BBC Sport Africa.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired