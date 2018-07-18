BBC Sport - Frances Tiafoe: rising tennis star has Sierra Leonean roots

Meet the tennis star 'lost' to Sierra Leone

His family moved to the United States to escape civil war in Sierra Leone. Rising star Frances Tiafoe learned his craft at the tennis centre where his father worked as a janitor. He tells BBC Sport Africa what inspires him and which song gets him pumped.

Click here for more videos from BBC Sport Africa.

