BBC Sport - 'If people call me the new blade runner it doesn't bother me'

The new blade runner?

South African Ntando Mahlangu won silver in the Rio Paralympics, four years after walking for the first time.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

