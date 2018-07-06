BBC Sport - What's happening to Africa's cycling revolution?

What's happening to Africa's cycling revolution?

There will be just four African cyclists starting at this year's Tour de France.

Africa's Team Dimension Data made their Tour debut in 2015 and have two; South Africans Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Jay Thomson.

It's the fewest amount of African riders since 2014.

For more African sport videos, go to BBC Sport Africa.

