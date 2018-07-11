BBC Sport - Paralympian Ntando Mahlangu: 'If people call me the new blade runner it doesn't bother me'
'Everything changed when I got these legs'
Sport Africa
South African Paralympic athlete Ntando Mahlangu only walked for the first time at the age of 10, after finally getting prosthetic legs.
Four years later, as a 14-year-old, he won the silver medal in the T42 category 200m sprint at the Paralympic games in Rio.
