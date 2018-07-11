BBC Sport - Paralympian Ntando Mahlangu: 'If people call me the new blade runner it doesn't bother me'

'Everything changed when I got these legs'

South African Paralympic athlete Ntando Mahlangu only walked for the first time at the age of 10, after finally getting prosthetic legs.

Four years later, as a 14-year-old, he won the silver medal in the T42 category 200m sprint at the Paralympic games in Rio.

For more African Sport videos visit BBC Sport Africa.

