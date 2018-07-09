BBC Sport - Are foreign or home-grown coaches better for African football?

'Foreign coaches treated like demi-gods'

No country has ever won the World Cup with a foreign coach. But few African nations put their faith in local coaches. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Senegal and Tunisia were the only teams from the continent to go local.

