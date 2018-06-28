BBC Sport - Lady Cranes: Uganda's women's cricket team

Meet Uganda's women's cricket team

Uganda women's cricket team became overnight national celebrities last September after famously beating favourites Zimbabwe to win the Africa Twenty20 qualifiers.

They told BBC Sport Africa how a sister-like bond has been key to their new-found success.

For more African sports videos visit BBC Sport Africa

Top videos

Video

Meet Uganda's women's cricket team

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: Belfast International Athletics Meeting

Video

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired