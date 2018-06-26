BBC Sport - Asamoah Gyan: My six World Cup goals

Asamoah Gyan: My six World Cup goals

Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan is Africa's top World Cup goal-scorer, with six goals.

He met with BBC Sport Africa to re-enact each one, including dance celebrations.

