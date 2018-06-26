BBC Sport - Asamoah Gyan: My six World Cup goals
Asamoah Gyan: My six World Cup goals
- From the section Sport Africa
Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan is Africa's top World Cup goal-scorer, with six goals.
He met with BBC Sport Africa to re-enact each one, including dance celebrations.
