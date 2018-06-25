BBC Sport - Is this Africa's biggest fan at the World Cup?

Is this Africa's biggest fan at the World Cup?

Armand Ndjiago from Cameroon is drawing attention everywhere he goes in Russia, thanks to his homemade outfit, containing the flags of all five African countries at the tournament.

