Uzoho: I had 'zero' nerves on my goalkeeping debut

19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho features in Nigeria's World Cup 2018 team.

He spoke to BBC Sport Africa about his goalkeeping heroes, go-to karaoke tunes, favourite action stars and more.

