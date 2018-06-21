BBC Sport - The small Kenyan town that churns out champions

The Kenyan town that churns out champions

Iten in Kenya has produced 30% of the country's Olympic and world champion athletes.

So what is the town's recipe for success? BBC Sport Africa asked athletics legend David Rudisha.

